Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

