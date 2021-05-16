Newscrypto Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $227.96 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00227279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.97 or 0.01172503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,025 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,378 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

