Newton Hits Market Cap of $18.96 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and $3.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.