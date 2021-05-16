Nexo Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00007218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $11.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.