NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.99 or 0.02419912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00666772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008853 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

