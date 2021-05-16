NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,268.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.91 or 0.02559265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00666472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004084 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.