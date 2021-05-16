NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 61.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.76 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.00637885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.