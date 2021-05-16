NextDAO Trading 228.4% Higher Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and $28.53 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 228.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00089337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00483261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,986,251,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,019,555 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

