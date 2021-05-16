NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $20.94 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

