NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $814.18 or 0.01690933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $84,283.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.