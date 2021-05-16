NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600,831.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $600,831.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00088908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.76 or 0.01107908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063745 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.