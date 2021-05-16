NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $794.91 or 0.01755655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $381,555.05 and $618.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 480 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

