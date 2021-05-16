NFTX Market Cap Hits $75.21 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $160.18 or 0.00326907 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $75.21 million and $2.83 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

