NFTX Market Capitalization Achieves $67.11 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. NFTX has a market cap of $67.11 million and $1.99 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.93 or 0.00321661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

