Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 971 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

