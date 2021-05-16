Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.28 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $286,528.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00085195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.63 or 0.01152402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00114414 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

