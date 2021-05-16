Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

