Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Niu Technologies worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

