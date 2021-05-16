NIX Market Cap Tops $15.32 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $96,455.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.10 or 0.07569190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.01 or 0.02484228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.39 or 0.00633514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00200984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00818167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.86 or 0.00636632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00550806 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,103,594 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.