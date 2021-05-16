Noku Hits One Day Volume of $6,967.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Noku has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $6,967.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.