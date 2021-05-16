Nord Finance Price Tops $6.49 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00013200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $921,264.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00092587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00514169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00232700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.57 or 0.01168242 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,622 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

