North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$465.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.47. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.