Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

