Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $371.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

