nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00092587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00514169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00232700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.57 or 0.01168242 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040365 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.