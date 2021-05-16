nOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.