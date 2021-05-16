Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.10. 794,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

