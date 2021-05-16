NuBits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $482.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. NuBits has a market cap of $2.91 million and $482.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuBits has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007591 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

