Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

