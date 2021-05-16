NuCypher 1-Day Volume Tops $23.30 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $254.01 million and $23.30 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,176,034,149 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

