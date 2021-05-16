Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $7,124.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

