NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.09 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $79.09 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

