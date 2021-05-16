NULS Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $86.07 million and approximately $71.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

