NuShares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,305,498 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,023,380 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

