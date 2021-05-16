NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NS. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 612,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

