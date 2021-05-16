Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,406 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 9.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Nutrien worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $206,558,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

NTR opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.