NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,856,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $569.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $314.96 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

