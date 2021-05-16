Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,307.32

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $29,307.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.