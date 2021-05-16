nYFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $356,961.78 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. nYFI has a total market cap of $356,961.78 and $489.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.