Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 13,980 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 433.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

