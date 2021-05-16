Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 12,443 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 433.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Shares of WSO opened at $297.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.66 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

