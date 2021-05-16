Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 35,697 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 433.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

