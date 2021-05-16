Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

