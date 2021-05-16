Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

