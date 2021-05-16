Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $174.09 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004976 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

