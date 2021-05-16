Obee Network (OBEE) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $24,205.83 and $2,125.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00494976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00228488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.18 or 0.01188964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040818 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

