OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.79 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $640,726.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $32.34 or 0.00072771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

