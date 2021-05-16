Oddz One Day Trading Volume Hits $504,442.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $504,442.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003416 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00092090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00230423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.36 or 0.01167429 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

