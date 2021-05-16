Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $6.61 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $152,748.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,240.88 or 0.99943848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00251459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

