Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $5.87 million and $86,578.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,102.30 or 1.00068173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00240645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

